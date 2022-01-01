                 

East London Brass

Posted: 22-Jun-2022

Required:
East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, has a vacancy for a kit player to complete the percussion section. The band rehearses on Thursday evenings in Walthamstow, north-east London.

Contact:
Email for more information.

East London Brass

Posted: 22-Jun-2022

Required:
East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, needs a new principal cornet. The person must be not only an excellent player, but able to lead the cornet section and be committed to the core values of the band: teamwork and enjoyment.

Contact:
Email . The band rehearses on Thursday evenings in Walthamstow, north-east London.

