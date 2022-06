Blidworth Welfare Band June 24 • The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks. .

The Egham Band Youth Brass Project June 22 • The Egham Band Youth Brass Project are looking for a new Brass Teacher to deliver whole class music tuition to primary schools in and around Egham.

East London Brass June 22 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, has a vacancy for a kit player to complete the percussion section. The band rehearses on Thursday evenings in Walthamstow, north-east London.

