Harlow Brass Band
Posted: 27-Jun-2022
Required:
HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.
Contact:
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please contact us on
