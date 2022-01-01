Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Market Rasen Band

Posted: 28-Jun-2022

Required:

Any Brass players looking for a Band, your in luck, Market Rasen Band have vacancies, we rehearse on Sunday and Wednesday evenings so give us a call.



Contact:

Mick on 01673842733, 07484677243 or leave a message. Other information can be found on https:/­­­­/­­­­www. marketrasenband.co.uk

