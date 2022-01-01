1 to 6 of 6
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2022
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSION ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2022
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EUPHONIUM ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2022
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2022
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2022
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 1-Jul-2022
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail