                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Lindley Band

Posted: 4-Jul-2022

Required:
SOLO CORNET required to join our friendly team in our own bandroom situated 1 mile from from M62 Jcn 24. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday nights, 8.00 to 10.00pm. Pub night is Wednesday. Our inspirational MD Mike Golding will make you very welcome.

Contact:
If you wish to know more you may call or email us in confidence.
email:
Mob: 07958 227529
You are welcome to join us for a trial rehearsal.
www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 9-Jun-2022

Required:
SOLO BARITONE required to join our friendly team in our own bandroom situated 1 mile from from M62 Jcn 24. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday nights, 8.00 to 10.00pm. Pub night is Wednesday. Our inspirational MD Mike Golding will make you very welcome.

Contact:
If you wish to know more you may call or email us in confidence.
email:
Mob: 07958 227529
You are welcome to join us for a trial rehearsal.

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band
view all events »

What's on

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Otley Brass Association

July 4 • Musical Director - Otley Brass Band

Mid-Rhondda Band

July 4 • Vacancies exist for Percussionists - kit and tuned and Tenor trombone- position negotiable.. Rehearsal at 7.30pm on Thursday at the Band hall Dunraven St. Tonypandy. Second section finalists at National Finals September 22

Otterbourne Brass

July 4 • Otterbourne Brass presently has vacancies for cornet (Principal available) and bass players . Rehearsals every Thursday 7.30 additional as required, recently refurbished premises two minutes from junction 12 M3.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top