Otterbourne Brass

Posted: 4-Jul-2022

Required:

Otterbourne Brass presently has vacancies for cornet (Principal available) and bass players . Rehearsals every Thursday 7.30 additional as required, recently refurbished premises two minutes from junction 12 M3.



Contact:

Application through our website or call 07986613837 in the first instance.

Otterbourne Brass

Posted: 4-Jul-2022

Required:

Due to relocation Otterbourne Brass seek a Musical Director. Applicants must be prepared to continue the bands development and our rebuilding process in preparation for 2023 regional championships. Rehearsals every Thursday 2 minutes from junction 12 M3



Contact:

Apply through bands website or for a general discussion call 07986613837