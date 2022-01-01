                 

Otterbourne Brass

Posted: 4-Jul-2022

Required:
Otterbourne Brass presently has vacancies for cornet (Principal available) and bass players . Rehearsals every Thursday 7.30 additional as required, recently refurbished premises two minutes from junction 12 M3.

Contact:
Application through our website or call 07986613837 in the first instance.

Required:
Due to relocation Otterbourne Brass seek a Musical Director. Applicants must be prepared to continue the bands development and our rebuilding process in preparation for 2023 regional championships. Rehearsals every Thursday 2 minutes from junction 12 M3

Contact:
Apply through bands website or for a general discussion call 07986613837

