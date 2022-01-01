Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 7-Jul-2022

Required:

SOPRANO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Soprano Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.



Contact:

If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 6-Jul-2022

Required:

Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for an Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.



Contact:

If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2022

Required:

SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.



Contact:

Positions negotiable, including principal cornet. If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the band's Facebook Page. Email:

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2022

Required:

FLUGEL. Due to work commitments, Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Flugel to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.



Contact:

If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bandââ‚¬â„¢s Facebook Page. Email: