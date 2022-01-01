                 

Positions Vacant

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 14-Jul-2022

Required:
HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Contact:
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please contact us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

What's on

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Metropole Cultural & Conference Centre, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies

Harlow Brass Band

July 14 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Chinnor Silver

July 14 • We are looking for a TUTTI CORNET and Bb BASS to join and help move the band forward,. rehearsals are held on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed.. Good but realistic diary of bookings

Barnsley Brass

July 12 • We have vacancies for 2nd / 3rd cornet players and a 2nd horn player. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

