                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 19-Jul-2022

Required:
Chinnor Silver Band seeks a Musical Director. We are a friendly,hard-working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near J6 of the M40. We rehearse on a Wed eve and have a good mix of contests and jobs. Experience within brass bands is essential

Contact:
See our Facebook page for more details. To apply (in strictest confidence) please send your CV and a covering letter detailing your experience and reasons for wanting to work with us to:

Closing date is 10th August 2022

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 14-Jul-2022

Required:
We are looking for a TUTTI CORNET and Bb BASS to join and help move the band forward, rehearsals are held on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed. Good but realistic diary of bookings

Contact:
Contact the secretary on 07368286211 or 01844 352291 for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 17 July • Diggle Hotel. Station Houses. Diggle. Saddleworth OL3 5JZ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Harlow Brass Band

July 20 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

City of Bath Brass Band

July 20 • Due to player relocation the band are looking to appoint players for the following positions: Principal Cornet, Soprano Cornet, 1st Trombone. We are an ambitious 3rd section band representing the City of Bath, with a varied and busy engagement calendar.

St. Ronan's Silver Band

July 20 • We have vacancies on the following instruments:. - SOLO CORNET. - EUPHONIUM. - Eb BASS. . Friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 minutes from Edinburgh.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top