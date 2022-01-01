                 

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 20-Jul-2022

Required:
HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Contact:
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please contact us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Harlow Brass Band

July 20 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

City of Bath Brass Band

July 20 • Due to player relocation the band are looking to appoint players for the following positions: Principal Cornet, Soprano Cornet, 1st Trombone. We are an ambitious 3rd section band representing the City of Bath, with a varied and busy engagement calendar.

St. Ronan's Silver Band

July 20 • We have vacancies on the following instruments:. - SOLO CORNET. - EUPHONIUM. - Eb BASS. . Friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 minutes from Edinburgh.

