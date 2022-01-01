Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chadderton Band

Posted: 21-Jul-2022

Required:

Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Come to one of our practices and meet the band you'll be very welcome.



Contact:

Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel Street Clarkesfield Oldham OL4 1NL

Rehearse: Monday 7.45pm Ãƒ¢Ãƒ¢ââ‚¬Å¡Ã‚¬" 9.30pm

Tel: Lee Stevenson 07512032818

Email:

Chadderton Band

Posted: 4-Jul-2022

Required:

Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Come to one of our practices and meet the band you'll be very welcome.



Contact:

Venue: St Barnabas Church Hall Arundel Street Clarkesfield Oldham OL4 1NL

Rehearse: Monday 7.45pm ââ‚¬" 9.30pm

Tel: Lee Stevenson 07512032818

Email: