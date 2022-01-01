                 

Lindley Band

Posted: 25-Jul-2022

Required:
SOLO CORNET required to join our friendly team in our own bandroom situated 1 mile from from M62 Jcn 24. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday nights, 8.00 to 10.00pm. Pub night is Wednesday. Our inspirational MD Mike Golding will make you very welcome.

Contact:
If you wish to know more you may call or email us in confidence.
email:
Mob: 07958 227529
You are welcome to join us for a trial rehearsal. Note some nights are cancelled during holiday period.
www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

