Stretford Band

Posted: 27-Jul-2022

Required:

Cornets required - positions negotiable. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.



Contact:

We welcome any interested players to come along to rehearsal.

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 27-Jul-2022

Required:

B-flat Bass player needed due to the regrettable retirement of one of our longest serving members. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.



Contact:

We welcome any interested players to visit us during rehearsal.

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.

