Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 1-Aug-2022

Required:
SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
Positions negotiable, including principal cornet. If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the band's Facebook Page. Email:

What's on

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies

Lydney Band

August 1 • Vacancy exists for a Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Hitchin Band

August 1 • KIT/PERCUSSION - Hitchin Band have a vacancy for a Kit player and/or Percussionist. We are 1st section as of January 2023. We are a sociable band with lots of exciting projects coming up including The Snowman screenings and a Swing/Big Band concert

Hitchin Band

August 1 • 3RD CORNET VACANCY - Hitchin Band currently have a vacancy for a 3rd cornet player. We will be 1st section as of January 2023. We are a sociable band with lots of exciting projects coming up including The Snowman screenings and a Swing/Big Band concert.

Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
