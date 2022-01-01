1 to 2 of 2
Watford Band
Posted: 1-Aug-2022
Required:
Watford Band rehearses twice a week at our premises in Bushey. We also compete and are striving to move to the 3rd section. We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, Baritone, Horn Players and Percussionists.
Contact:
Please contact or
