Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Watford Band

Posted: 1-Aug-2022

Required:

Watford Band rehearses twice a week at our premises in Bushey. We also compete and are striving to move to the 3rd section. We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, Baritone, Horn Players and Percussionists.



Contact:

Please contact or

Watford Band

Posted: 10-Jul-2022

Required:

Watford Band rehearses twice a week at our premises in Bushey. We also compete and are striving to move to the 3rd section. We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, Baritone, Horn Players and Percussionists.



Contact:

Please contact or