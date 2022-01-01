1 to 3 of 3
Hitchin Band
Posted: 1-Aug-2022
Required:
KIT/PERCUSSION - Hitchin Band have a vacancy for a Kit player and/or Percussionist. We are 1st section as of January 2023. We are a sociable band with lots of exciting projects coming up including The Snowman screenings and a Swing/Big Band concert
Contact:
We currently rehearse on Thursday evenings near Hitchin (Hertfordshire). For more information, please see our website www.hitchinband.co.uk or contact Dinah on
Hitchin Band
Posted: 1-Aug-2022
Required:
3RD CORNET VACANCY - Hitchin Band currently have a vacancy for a 3rd cornet player. We will be 1st section as of January 2023. We are a sociable band with lots of exciting projects coming up including The Snowman screenings and a Swing/Big Band concert.
Contact:
We currently rehearse on Thursday evenings near Hitchin (Hertfordshire). For more information, please see our website www.hitchinband.co.uk or contact Dinah on
Hitchin Band
Posted: 1-Aug-2022
Required:
SOLO CORNET VACANCY - Hitchin Band currently have a vacancy for a solo cornet player. We will be 1st section as of January 2023. We are a sociable band with lots of exciting projects coming up including The Snowman screenings and a Swing/Big Band concert.
Contact:
We currently rehearse on Thursday evenings near Hitchin (Hertfordshire). For more information, please see our website www.hitchinband.co.uk or contact Dinah on