Rainford Band

Posted: 2-Aug-2022

Required:

Due to University commitments we have an immediate vacancy for a first class 2nd Euphonium player. Upcoming contests include the Scottish Open, alongside a varied concert programme. This is a rare opportunity to join one of the North West's leading bands.



Contact:

Applications, in confidence, to Band manager Julie Backhouse on 07886082839 or email: