Ware Brass

Posted: 2-Aug-2022

Required:

Ware Brass (2nd Section, London and Southern Counties), due to a change in work circumstances, is looking for a KIT PLAYER / PERCUSSIONIST to join us. We rehearse on a Monday night 7.45pm – 10pm at The Village Hall, High Cross, Ware SG11 1AN.



Contact:

Please send your application in the strictest confidence to

Lisa Huttlestone at or 07860 163087