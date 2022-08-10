Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 19-Jul-2022

Required:

Chinnor Silver Band seeks a Musical Director. We are a friendly,hard-working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near J6 of the M40. We rehearse on a Wed eve and have a good mix of contests and jobs. Experience within brass bands is essential



Contact:

See our Facebook page for more details. To apply (in strictest confidence) please send your CV and a covering letter detailing your experience and reasons for wanting to work with us to:



Closing date is 10th August 2022



Chinnor Silver

Posted: 14-Jul-2022

Required:

We are looking for a TUTTI CORNET and Bb BASS to join and help move the band forward, rehearsals are held on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed. Good but realistic diary of bookings



Contact:

Contact the secretary on 07368286211 or 01844 352291 for more details.