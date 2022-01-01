1 to 3 of 3
Ibstock Brick Brass
Posted: 4-Aug-2022
Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Euphonium to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Contact:
For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information
Ibstock Brick Brass
Posted: 4-Aug-2022
Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Tenor Trombone to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Contact:
For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information
Ibstock Brick Brass
Posted: 4-Aug-2022
Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a front row cornet to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.
Contact:
For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information