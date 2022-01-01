                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 4-Aug-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Euphonium to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Contact:
For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 4-Aug-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Tenor Trombone to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Contact:
For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 4-Aug-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a front row cornet to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Contact:
For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass
view all events »

What's on

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Ibstock Brick Brass

August 4 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Euphonium to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Ibstock Brick Brass

August 4 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Tenor Trombone to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire. .

Ibstock Brick Brass

August 4 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a front row cornet to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top