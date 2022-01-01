Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 4-Aug-2022

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Euphonium to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.



Contact:

For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 4-Aug-2022

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Tenor Trombone to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.



Contact:

For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 4-Aug-2022

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a front row cornet to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.



Contact:

For more information or to apply, please contact Dave Wright on 07702510066 for more information