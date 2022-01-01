1 to 2 of 2
Barnsley Brass
Posted: 6-Aug-2022
Required:
We have vacancies for Solo Trombone and Ebb bass players. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to or to Martin Bland (band manager) 07472611990.
If you are looking for a return to banding, a move up or a change we would be only too happy to hear from you.
Barnsley Brass
Posted: 12-Jul-2022
Required:
We have vacancies for 2nd / 3rd cornet players and a 2nd horn player. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to or to Martin Bland (band manager) 07472611990.
If you are looking for a return to banding, a move up or a change we would be only too happy to hear from you.