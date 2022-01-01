                 

Trentham Brass Band

Posted: 6-Aug-2022

Required:
Cornet (Position Negotiable) Following our successful 2nd place finish in the area contest we are looking forward to playing in the National Finals for the second consecutive year under our MD Shaun Farrington. Rehearsals Friday 8-10, Sunday 6.45-8.45

Contact:
The band will be moving back to the 3rd Section in January and have a wide variety of events planned around our base in Stoke-on-Trent.
For more information please email in confidence to or message us on Facebook

  Map to bandroom   Trentham Brass Band
Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

