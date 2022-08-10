1 to 5 of 5
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 6-Aug-2022
Required:
We seek a Musical Director,we are a friendly,hard working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near junc 6 of the M40.We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.Good mix of concerts and contests planned.Experience in brass bands essential
Contact:
See our Facebook page for more details.To apply (in strictest confidence)please send your CV and a covering letter detailing your experience and reasons for wanting to work with us.
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 14-Jul-2022
Required:
We are looking for a TUTTI CORNET and Bb BASS to join and help move the band forward, rehearsals are held on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed. Good but realistic diary of bookings
Contact:
Contact the secretary on 07368286211 or 01844 352291 for more details.