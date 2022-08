Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Syston Band

Posted: 7-Aug-2022

Required:

Syston Brass Band are looking for Bb, Eb and Front row Cornets to join our enthusiastic 4th section band Conducted by Colin Jones. The band Meet up every Monday at the Syston Conservative club.



Contact:

For more information or to join please get in touch via any off these methods

- Facebook: Syston Band

- Email:

- Phone: 07538916024 and ask for Colin