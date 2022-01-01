                 

Uppermill Band

Posted: 10-Aug-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a HORN & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people.

Contact:
Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 9-45 — 21-45 pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY . SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?
Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

Easingwold Town Band

August 11 • We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band, with vacancies for SOLO CORNET and Eb BASS. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (YO61 3DB). . .

Easingwold Town Band

August 11 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band. Our present MD Alistair Shipman is stepping down this autumn after a very successful 13 years. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles north of York

