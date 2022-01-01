1 to 3 of 3
Crofton Silver Band
Posted: 16-Aug-2022
Required:
SECOND CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Second Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.
Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:
Crofton Silver Band
Posted: 16-Aug-2022
Required:
PRINCIPAL CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.
Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:
Crofton Silver Band
Posted: 1-Aug-2022
Required:
SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.
Contact:
Positions negotiable, including principal cornet. If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the band's Facebook Page. Email: