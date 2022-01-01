1 to 2 of 2
St. Ronan's Silver Band
Posted: 16-Aug-2022
Required:
We are seeking to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER to our friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 mins from Edinburgh. Great programme of contests/concerts & other events.
Contact:
Get in touch to discuss (in confidence):
Band Secretary, Keith Bellleville
Email:
Tel/text: 07775557156
St. Ronan's Silver Band
Posted: 20-Jul-2022
Required:
We have vacancies on the following instruments: - SOLO CORNET - EUPHONIUM - Eb BASS Friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 minutes from Edinburgh.
Contact:
Contact Secretary, Keith Bellleville
Email:
Tel/text: 07775557156