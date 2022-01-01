Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

St. Ronan's Silver Band

Posted: 16-Aug-2022

Required:

We are seeking to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER to our friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 mins from Edinburgh. Great programme of contests/concerts & other events.



Contact:

Get in touch to discuss (in confidence):

Band Secretary, Keith Bellleville

Email:

Tel/text: 07775557156

St. Ronan's Silver Band

Posted: 20-Jul-2022

Required:

We have vacancies on the following instruments: - SOLO CORNET - EUPHONIUM - Eb BASS Friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 minutes from Edinburgh.



Contact:

Contact Secretary, Keith Bellleville

Email:

Tel/text: 07775557156