The Marple Band
Posted: 22-Aug-2022
Required:
Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a friendly and sociable group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass player, 2nd Baritone, Second Trombone, Kit and percussion players to join our successful 1st Section band.
Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.