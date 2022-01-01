                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 26-Aug-2022

Required:
As we enter an exciting period for the band if you are a Eb/Bb BASS or PERCUSSION PLAYER why not join the journey a new md will bring. Rehearsals on a Wednesday Other players welcome to apply as this friendly band will move around for the right players .

Contact:
Contact the secretary on 07368286211 for more details.
All conversations in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Aug-2022

Required:
With the band entering an exciting period as we look to appoint a new MD we require Eb & Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION players to join us.Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Other players please apply as willing to move around for the right person.

Contact:
Please ring or text the sec on 07368286211 for a chat and more details.
All enquiries will be in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Aug-2022

Required:
We seek a Musical Director,we are a friendly,hard working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near junc 6 of the M40.We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.Good mix of concerts and contests planned.Experience in brass bands essential

Contact:
See our Facebook page for more details.To apply (in strictest confidence)please send your CV and a covering letter detailing your experience and reasons for wanting to work with us.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Aug-2022

Required:
We seek a Musical Director,we are a friendly,hard working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near junc 6 of the M40.We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.Good mix of concerts and contests planned.Experience in brass bands essential.

Contact:
See our Facebook page for more details.To apply (in strictest confidence)please send your CV and a covering letter detailing your experience and reasons for wanting to work with us.

