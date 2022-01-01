                 

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

Posted: 29-Aug-2022

Required:
SOLO TROMBONErequired at Maltby Miners Welfare Band due to player retirement. Band rehearsals are held on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own bandroom 7.30 until 9.30. 5 minutes from J1 M18 Rotherham.

Contact:
If you fancy coming along please contact Christine Sandham in confidence 07818067747. Email

