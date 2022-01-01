                 

Positions Vacant

Barnsley Brass

Posted: 1-Sep-2022

Barnsley Brass invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are an ambitious and successful 2nd section Yorkshire Area band with a balanced calendar of contests and engagements. We rehearse 19.45 to 21.45 on Mondays and Thursdays

We are looking to appoint a talented, enthusiastic and forward thinking individual to build on the solid foundation created in recent years.
For further information please contact the Band Manager, Martin Bland in confidence at

Barnsley Brass

Posted: 23-Aug-2022

We have vacancies for Solo Trombone and Ebb bass players. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Applications in confidence to or to Martin Bland (band manager) 07472611990.
If you are looking for a return to banding, a move up or a change we would be only too happy to hear from you.

What's on

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Watford Band - Watford Band - Last Night of the Proms

Saturday 8 October • St Lawrence Church, High Street, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire WD5 0AS

Vacancies

Boarshurst Silver Band

September 1 • Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a front row cornet, bass trombone and B flat bass to complete our team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm in Greenfield, Saddleworth. We are a young and enthusiastic band with our own bandroom (with bar).

Llwydcoed Brass Band

August 30 • Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.

Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

