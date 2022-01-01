                 

*
Positions Vacant

wantage silver band

Posted: 2-Sep-2022

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (L&SC 1st section 2023) seek cornets and euphonium due to university relocation. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Tuesday/Friday 7:30-9:30pm.

Contact:
The band are at the part of an impressive nine band structure. With MD Neil Brownless, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing

  Map to bandroom

wantage silver band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are currently looking for players to fill a 2nd Cornet, BBb Bass and Percussion vacancy ASAP. They rehearse at their own band hall in Wantage, OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.

Contact:
The band are at the top of an impressive nine band structure. With professional MD Paul Holland, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing .

  Map to bandroom

wantage silver band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek a percussionist - the band is ideally looking for someone with prior championship or first section experience. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.

Contact:
The band are at the top of an impressive nine band structure. With professional MD Paul Holland, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing .

  Map to bandroom

wantage silver band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek BBb Bass player - the band is ideally looking for someone with prior championship or first section experience. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.

Contact:
The band are at the top of an impressive nine band structure. With professional MD Paul Holland, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing .

  Map to bandroom

wantage silver band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:
Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek a 2nd Cornet player - the band is ideally looking for someone with prior championship or first section experience. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.

Contact:
The band are at the top of an impressive nine band structure. With professional MD Paul Holland, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing .

  Map to bandroom
