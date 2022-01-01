Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 3-Sep-2022

Required:

Applications or expressions of interest are invited for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR of our 4th section band. We are looking for someone able and interested in developing our band of mixed experience and ability. We rehearse monday and friday evening.



Contact:

Our bandroom is midway between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield. 5 mins from J36/35A M1. Contact James Broadhead 07762 835553 or deepcarbrassband.org.uk.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 3-Sep-2022

Required:

Expressions of interest invited for the positions of Flugel, 2nd (or 1st) trombone and back row cornet. Concerts and contests in the 4th section. All abilities and levels of experience encouraged to apply. We rehearse monday and friday evenings.



Contact:

Our bandroom is equal distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield, 5 mins from J36/35A M1. Contact: Paul 07989 728474 or anytime.