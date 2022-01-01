                 

Positions Vacant

Audley Brass

Posted: 7-Sep-2022

Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Contact:
For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16.

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass

Audley Brass

Posted: 7-Sep-2022

Required:
Audley Brass have a vacancy for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Contact:
For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16.

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass
