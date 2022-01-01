Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Staines Brass

Posted: 16-Sep-2022

Required:

Staines Brass is rebuilding. Having recently lost a few players and our MD, we're looking for people to join us as we grow. We're aiming to get back to a good mix of contests (currently 1st section) and concerts. An opportunity to find your ideal seat.



Contact:

Please contact us via https:/­/­www.stainesbrassband.co.uk/­contact-us

Staines Brass

Posted: 7-Sep-2022

Required:

Trombone or bass player living in the London / Surrey area? Enjoy contesting and high-level concerts? Staines Brass (LSC first section) may have a vacancy for you! (All other players also welcome)



Contact:

Please apply via https:/­/­www.stainesbrassband.co.uk/­contact-us