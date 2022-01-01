1 to 2 of 2
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 8-Sep-2022
Required:
Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, Tenor Horn; Baritone; and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures. â€¨
Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsals (8pm-10pm) (within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping Tube)
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 22-Aug-2022
Required:
Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, Tenor Horn; Baritone; Eb Bass; and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures.
Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsals (8pm-10pm) (within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping Tube)