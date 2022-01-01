                 

Positions Vacant

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 8-Sep-2022

Required:
Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, Tenor Horn; Baritone; and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures. â€¨

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsals (8pm-10pm) (within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping Tube)

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

What's on

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Watford Band - Watford Band - Last Night of the Proms

Saturday 8 October • St Lawrence Church, High Street, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire WD5 0AS

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

September 8 • Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, Tenor Horn; Baritone; and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures. â€¨

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass have a vacancy for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Pro Cards

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

