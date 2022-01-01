Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Uppermill Band

Posted: 9-Sep-2022

Required:

UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for 2nd EUPHONIUM & EEb/BBb BASS PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people



Contact:

Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45 pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY .

SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?

Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

Uppermill Band

Posted: 21-Aug-2022

Required:

UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a HORN & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people.



Contact:

Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45

pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY . SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?

Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

Uppermill Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2022

Required:

UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a HORN & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people.



Contact:

Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45

pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY . SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?

Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence