Uppermill Band

Posted: 9-Sep-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for 2nd EUPHONIUM & EEb/BBb BASS PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

Contact:
Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45 pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY .
SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?
Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 21-Aug-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a HORN & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people.

Contact:
Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45
pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY . SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?
Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 15-Aug-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect. have vacancies for a HORN & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people.

Contact:
Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45
pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY . SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?
Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band
