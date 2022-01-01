                 

Uppermill Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for EEb/BBb BASS & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

Contact:
Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45 pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY .
SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?
Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidenc

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

What's on

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

September 18 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for EEb/BBb BASS & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

North Skelton Band

September 17 • Friendly 1s Section Band based on the outskirts of Middlesbrough - we have the following vacancies: Solo Trombone, and Percussion.

Lydney Band

September 17 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

