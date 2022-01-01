1 to 3 of 3
Milton Keynes Brass
Posted: 20-Sep-2022
Required:
Applications are invited for a PERCUSSIONIST for Milton Keynes Brass. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.
Contact:
Please contact Tracy Brown on 07985 586815 or in the strictest confidence.
Required:
Applications are invited for a Eb BASS player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.
Contact:
Please contact Tracy Brown on 07985 586815 or in the strictest confidence.
Visit our website www.miltonkeynesbrass.com
Required:
Applications are invited for a SOLO CORNET PLAYER for Milton Keynes Brass. We are a 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required before contests.
Contact:
Please contact Tracy Brown on 07985 586815 or in the strictest confidence.
Visit our website www.miltonkeynesbrass.com