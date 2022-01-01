Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chadderton Band

Posted: 21-Sep-2022

Required:

Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.



Contact:

Venue: St Barnabas Church Arundel St Clarksfield Oldham OL4 1NL

Rehearsal — Mondays 7.45pm ââ‚¬" 9.45 pm

Contact details: Lee Stevenson 07512032818



Chadderton Band

Posted: 6-Sep-2022

Required:

Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.



Contact:

Venue: St Barnabas Church Arundel St Clarksfield Oldham OL4 1NL

Mondays 7.45pm — 9.45 pm

Contact details: Lee Stevenson 07512032818



