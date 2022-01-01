                 

Positions Vacant

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2022

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band (4TH SECTION NATIONAL CHAMPIONS/ 3RD SECTION 2023) invite applications for a CORNET PLAYER (Position Neg, excluding Principal). Fun, enjoyable and hard working band with a positive outlook. Do you fit?

Contact:
If you fit the bill then, this is for you! You will be made to feel really welcome and guaranteed to
put a buzz in your banding! Apply now!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2022

Required:
After an amazing year which crowned us Holme Valley 4th Section Champions, Buxton 4th Section Champions, Top whit Friday 4th section band (Saddleworth) and now 4th Section National Champions, we invite applications for an Eb BASS PLAYER

Contact:
If you want to enjoy your banding with a progressive and enjoyable team then don't hesitate. Get in touch now!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2022

Required:
After an amazing year which crowned us Holme Valley 4th Section Champions, Buxton 4th Section Champions, Top whit Friday 4th section band (Saddleworth) and now 4th Section National Champions, we invite applications for a CORNET PLAYER (position Neg).

Contact:
If you want to enjoy your banding with a progressive and enjoyable team then donââ‚¬â„¢t hesitate. Get in touch now!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2022

Required:
Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.

Contact:
If you want to enjoy your banding with a progressive band with a great team ethic, apply in confidence to…

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Or…
Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
