Crofton Silver Band
Posted: 24-Sep-2022
Required:
Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.
Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:
Crofton Silver Band
Posted: 24-Sep-2022
Required:
SOLO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Solo Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.
Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:
Crofton Silver Band
Posted: 5-Sep-2022
Required:
SOPRANO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Soprano Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.
Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email: