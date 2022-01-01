                 

Positions Vacant

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 24-Sep-2022

Required:
Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:

  Map to bandroom

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 24-Sep-2022

Required:
SOLO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Solo Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:

  Map to bandroom

Crofton Silver Band

Posted: 5-Sep-2022

Required:
SOPRANO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Soprano Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge contact the band by email or through the bands Facebook Page. Email:

  Map to bandroom
What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - St George's Hall Bradford

Sunday 25 September • Bridge St, Bradford BD1 1JT

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Lindley Band

Sunday 25 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane, Dobcross, . Oldham OL3 5AD

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

