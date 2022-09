Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Poulton-le-Fylde Band

Posted: 26-Sep-2022

Required:

Poulton-le-Fylde Band, 2nd Section National Finalists 2022, invite applications for the position of Musical Director. We are located in the North-West of England, just outside Blackpool on the Fylde coast just off the M55 motorway.



Contact:

Apply in total confidence to Neil Jones (Band Secretary) 07515 760211 or or via www.poultonband.org.uk