Posted: 28-Sep-2022

We are a friendly band with strong musicians playing to a good standard, although not a regular contesting band. Looking to complement our line up with euphonium/baritone and horn (positions negotiable), plus Eb bass. Other players welcome.



Rehearsals are at The Mall School, Twickenham TW2 5NQ on Sundays at 3pm

If you are interested please contact us at

Posted: 20-Sep-2022

We are a very friendly band with some strong musicians and play to a good standard. We perform at local events & hold our own concerts. We are not a regular contesting band but enjoy Whit Friday marches. We are looking for an MD who can take us forward.



Rehearsals are at The Mall School TW2 5NQ on Sundays at 3pm

If you are interested please contact us at