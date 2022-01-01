1 to 2 of 2
Richmond Brass Band
Posted: 28-Sep-2022
Required:
We are a friendly band with strong musicians playing to a good standard, although not a regular contesting band. Looking to complement our line up with euphonium/baritone and horn (positions negotiable), plus Eb bass. Other players welcome.
Contact:
Rehearsals are at The Mall School, Twickenham TW2 5NQ on Sundays at 3pm
If you are interested please contact us at
Richmond Brass Band
Posted: 20-Sep-2022
Required:
We are a very friendly band with some strong musicians and play to a good standard. We perform at local events & hold our own concerts. We are not a regular contesting band but enjoy Whit Friday marches. We are looking for an MD who can take us forward.
Contact:
Rehearsals are at The Mall School TW2 5NQ on Sundays at 3pm
If you are interested please contact us at