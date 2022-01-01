                 

Richmond Brass Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2022

Required:
We are a friendly band with strong musicians playing to a good standard, although not a regular contesting band. Looking to complement our line up with euphonium/baritone and horn (positions negotiable), plus Eb bass. Other players welcome.

Contact:
Rehearsals are at The Mall School, Twickenham TW2 5NQ on Sundays at 3pm
If you are interested please contact us at

Richmond Brass Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2022

Required:
We are a very friendly band with some strong musicians and play to a good standard. We perform at local events & hold our own concerts. We are not a regular contesting band but enjoy Whit Friday marches. We are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Contact:
Rehearsals are at The Mall School TW2 5NQ on Sundays at 3pm
If you are interested please contact us at

What's on

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Albany Theatre Coventry

Sunday 2 October • Albany Road, Coventry CV5 6JQ

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 7 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Hall Harrogate

Friday 7 October • Ripon Rd, Harrogate HG1 2SY

Vacancies

Richmond Brass Band

September 28 • We are a friendly band with strong musicians playing to a good standard, although not a regular contesting band. Looking to complement our line up with euphonium/baritone and horn (positions negotiable), plus Eb bass. Other players welcome.

Trentham Brass Band

September 27 • We are seeking a Principal Cornet to join us ASAP. We recently finished 4th at the 4th Section National Championships and are looking forward to our promotion to 3rd Section in January 2023. We have our own band room based in Stoke-on-Trent.

wantage silver band

September 27 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking to add a back row cornet to their lineup. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements, including Wychavon and Leicester Contests and their popular Snowman series.

Pro Cards

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

