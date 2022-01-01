Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 30-Sep-2022

Required:

As we work through the excellent candidates looking to be our next MD we are looking for Eb/Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join us at this exciting time . Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with concerts and contests planned.



Contact:

Contact the secretary on 07368286211 for a chat and more details

All conversations in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 15-Sep-2022

Required:

As we enter an exciting period of auditioning for our next MD we are looking for Eb/ Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join the next part of the bands history. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom Good book of concerts and contests planned.



Contact:

Ring the secretary on 07368286211 for a chat and more details.

Other players welcome as in this friendly band players will move around for the right person.

All conversations in the strictest confidence