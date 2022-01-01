1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 30-Sep-2022
Required:
As we work through the excellent candidates looking to be our next MD we are looking for Eb/Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join us at this exciting time . Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with concerts and contests planned.
Contact:
Contact the secretary on 07368286211 for a chat and more details
All conversations in the strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 15-Sep-2022
Required:
As we enter an exciting period of auditioning for our next MD we are looking for Eb/ Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join the next part of the bands history. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom Good book of concerts and contests planned.
Contact:
Ring the secretary on 07368286211 for a chat and more details.
Other players welcome as in this friendly band players will move around for the right person.
All conversations in the strictest confidence