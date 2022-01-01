                 

Uppermill Band

Posted: 1-Oct-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for EEb/BBb BASS & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

Contact:
Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45 pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY .
SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?
Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

  Uppermill Band

