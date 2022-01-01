1 to 1 of 1
Hitchin Band
Posted: 5-Oct-2022
Required:
SOLO CORNET - Hitchin Band (LSC 1st Section Jan 2023) are looking for enthusiastic cornet players to join our front bench. Under our new MD Andy Kershaw, the band have a programme of exciting concerts ahead including The Snowman screenings at Christmas
Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in a village near Hitchin from 7.45-9.45 followed by a visit to the pub. For more info on the band, see our website www.hitchinband.co.uk or FB/instagram. Please contact Dinah Birch — for more info