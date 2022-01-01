Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Hitchin Band

Posted: 5-Oct-2022

Required:

SOLO CORNET - Hitchin Band (LSC 1st Section Jan 2023) are looking for enthusiastic cornet players to join our front bench. Under our new MD Andy Kershaw, the band have a programme of exciting concerts ahead including The Snowman screenings at Christmas



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursday evenings in a village near Hitchin from 7.45-9.45 followed by a visit to the pub. For more info on the band, see our website www.hitchinband.co.uk or FB/instagram. Please contact Dinah Birch — for more info