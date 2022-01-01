                 

Positions Vacant

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 7-Oct-2022

Required:

Bumper Up / Solo Cornet

- Rotherham,South Yorkshire. Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands Find us on social media channels

Contact:
Contact the band at https:/­­/­­linktr.ee/­­sypmusic

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 7-Oct-2022

Required:

Percussion

- Rotherham,South Yorkshire. Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands Find us on social media channels

Contact:
Contact the band at https:/­/­linktr.ee/­sypmusic

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 7-Oct-2022

Required:

BB or Eb Bass Vacancy

- Rotherham,South Yorkshire. Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands Find us on social media channels

Contact:
Contact the band at https:/­/­linktr.ee/­sypmusic

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 7-Oct-2022

Required:

First Horn Vacancy

- Rotherham,South Yorkshire. Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands Find us on social media channels

Contact:
Contact the band at https:/­/­linktr.ee/­sypmusic

