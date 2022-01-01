1 to 4 of 4
South Yorkshire Police
Posted: 7-Oct-2022
Required:
Bumper Up / Solo Cornet
- Rotherham,South Yorkshire.
Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands
Contact:
Contact the band at https://linktr.ee/sypmusic
South Yorkshire Police
Posted: 7-Oct-2022
Required:
Percussion
- Rotherham,South Yorkshire.
Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands
Contact:
Contact the band at https://linktr.ee/sypmusic
South Yorkshire Police
Posted: 7-Oct-2022
Required:
BB or Eb Bass Vacancy
- Rotherham,South Yorkshire.
Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands
Contact:
Contact the band at https://linktr.ee/sypmusic
South Yorkshire Police
Posted: 7-Oct-2022
Required:
First Horn Vacancy
- Rotherham,South Yorkshire.
Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands
Contact:
Contact the band at https://linktr.ee/sypmusic