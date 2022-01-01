Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 7-Oct-2022

Required:



Bumper Up / Solo Cornet

- Rotherham,South Yorkshire. Yorkshire 1st section band, 10 mins drive from Sheffield and Doncaster. Easy motorway across South Yorkshire and the North Midlands Find us on social media channels



Contact:

Contact the band at https:/­­/­­linktr.ee/­­sypmusic

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 7-Oct-2022

Required:



Percussion

Contact:

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 7-Oct-2022

Required:



BB or Eb Bass Vacancy

Contact:

South Yorkshire Police

Posted: 7-Oct-2022

Required:



First Horn Vacancy

Contact:

